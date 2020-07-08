All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6106 Sutton Fields Trail

6106 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Hutton Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction in PROSPER ISD. Beautiful, 1 lvl open layout includes 3 BRs, 2 bath with a flex room that can be used as study, workout rm or hobby space. Gourmet kitchen opens to spacious family room. Home amenities include granite in kitchen, tile in entry, kitchen, dining and all wet areas, Ceramic tile back splash. According to builder, this home has Whole Home Certified Features including Tankless Water Heater, 16 SEER AC, Radiant barrier roof decking. Pets allowed, provide pet details for pre-approval. All information provided is best to LO knowledge. Prospect to confirm all details including but not limited to schools and room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have any available units?
6106 Sutton Fields Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have?
Some of 6106 Sutton Fields Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Sutton Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Sutton Fields Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Sutton Fields Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail offers parking.
Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have a pool?
No, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 Sutton Fields Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6106 Sutton Fields Trail has units with air conditioning.

