apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
138 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10
48 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10
64 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10
66 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,781
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10
$
49 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10
$
48 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated July 10
180 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11
10 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 11
45 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10
21 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10
$
17 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$770
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10
7 Units Available
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
964 sqft
Find your home beneath the sprawling oak trees and lush landscaping of Oakhaven Apartments. Thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes with spacious decks and patios and a sparkling comunity pool offer the ideal retreat.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10
65 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11
$
40 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10
9 Units Available
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The charm begins from the moment residents spot the community duck pond at these pet-friendly apartment homes. Bright kitchens and extra storage space. Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10
$
199 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10
27 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$941
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,048
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1176 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10
$
40 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10
3 Units Available
Preston Hills
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$832
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10
$
27 Units Available
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1227 sqft
Villa Piana Apartments is elegance defined in this Dallas, TX, condo-like living space. Granite counters and open fireplaces add to its luxurious feel, while residents enjoy community amenities such as pool, hot-tub and 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10
16 Units Available
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1255 sqft
New construction apartments are pet-friendly and incorporate amenities such as ice makers, in-unit laundry hookups, balconies and ceiling fans. Community amenities include playground, dog park, pool and tennis courts.
