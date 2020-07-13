/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
238 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
46 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
66 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,781
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
71 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
279 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
355 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
50 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
246 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,286
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
64 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
177 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
237 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,213
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
41 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
46 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Farmer's Branch and close to 635 and the Tollway. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, granite countertops, European sinks and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,296
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
200 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
64 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,005
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,327
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
McShann Estates
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1285 sqft
Newly renovated, this Midtown apartment community features resort-style pools, cabanas and a gym. Interiors have glass mosaic backsplashes, built-in bookshelves and washer/dryer connections. A block from I-635 and minutes from Midtown's shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmers Branch 3 BedroomsFarmers Branch Accessible ApartmentsFarmers Branch Apartments with Balcony
Farmers Branch Apartments with GarageFarmers Branch Apartments with GymFarmers Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmers Branch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFarmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Apartments with Pool