Cortland Galleria

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 & 2 bedrooms - $565 deposit (Ask about our Jetty Deposit Program!)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Garage parking available. Reserved parking spots are $25 per month. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month