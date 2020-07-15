All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like Cortland Galleria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
Cortland Galleria
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM

Cortland Galleria

5005 Galleria Dr · (469) 392-4492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Receive 1-month free on select homes! Ask us for details.
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1315 · Avail. now

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 3110 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 3106 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 3344 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Galleria.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
media room
online portal
Located within walking distance to Galleria Dallas and minutes away from Uptown Dallas, our community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Designer features like quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances will make you proud to call any of our one and two-bedroom apartments home. Hop on the Dallas North Tollway for a quick commute to major employers like Baylor Health Care. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Walk over to Galleria Dallas for a quick bite or some retail therapy, then explore all the local shopping, dining, and nightlife spots of Addison. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 & 2 bedrooms - $565 deposit (Ask about our Jetty Deposit Program!)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Garage parking available. Reserved parking spots are $25 per month. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Galleria have any available units?
Cortland Galleria has 41 units available starting at $1,187 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cortland Galleria have?
Some of Cortland Galleria's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Galleria is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1-month free on select homes! Ask us for details.
Is Cortland Galleria pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Galleria is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Galleria offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Galleria offers parking.
Does Cortland Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cortland Galleria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Galleria have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Galleria has a pool.
Does Cortland Galleria have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Galleria has accessible units.
Does Cortland Galleria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Galleria has units with dishwashers.
Does Cortland Galleria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cortland Galleria has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cortland Galleria?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Apartments with Pool
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity