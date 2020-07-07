All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:20 AM

622 Almeda Ave A

622 Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

622 Alameda Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Location....Location...Location.... - New carpet and Fresh paint!!!
Ready to move in.....

(RLNE4368975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Almeda Ave A have any available units?
622 Almeda Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 622 Almeda Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
622 Almeda Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Almeda Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 622 Almeda Ave A offer parking?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 622 Almeda Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Almeda Ave A have a pool?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 622 Almeda Ave A have accessible units?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Almeda Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Almeda Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Almeda Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.

