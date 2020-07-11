75 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
17 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Results within 5 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
36 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Results within 10 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
937 sqft
Stylish apartments feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with modern features. Comes with 24-hour maintenance, as well as a swimming pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
13 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Vista
2345 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1421 sqft
With beautiful views of the Dallas skyline and easy access to Interstate 35E, this property has an impressive location. Residents are treated to a green community that offers a gym, pool and recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
39 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,960
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,455
2732 sqft
The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
899 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
35 Units Available
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,531
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,493
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1445 sqft
Experience hassle-free city living with a beautiful view of downtown Dallas. Choose from studio and one- to two-bedroom units with access to a high-tech fitness center, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
64 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,267
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1179 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. It's the Bishop Arts Way. The vibe is modern vintage with an eclectic Texas twist.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
555 Ross
1777 N Record St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1113 sqft
Modern homes in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Tenants have access to a business center, pool and courtyard. Near the Old Red Museum. Close to Pioneer Park. By I-35E.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
5 Units Available
Kidd Springs
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
42 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1056 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Both Coombs Creek and Bishops Arts District are nearby. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, concierge, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,177
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Moda
1855 Payne St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,267
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1159 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Victory Park in Dallas, TX. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Walk to Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Kidd Springs
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1077 sqft
Offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, this comfortable community is located within walking distance of The Bishop Arts District. Amenities include plank flooring, designer finishes, spacious closets, Quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1058 sqft
Fitness center for cardio training. Secure living with on-site management and limited access gates. In-home options for a fireplace and/or balcony. Immediate freeway access with a two minute drive to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.

July 2020 Duncanville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duncanville Rent Report. Duncanville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duncanville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

July 2020 Duncanville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duncanville Rent Report. Duncanville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duncanville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Duncanville rent trends were flat over the past month

Duncanville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Duncanville stand at $1,004 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,247 for a two-bedroom. Duncanville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Duncanville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Duncanville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Duncanville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Duncanville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Duncanville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,247 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Duncanville's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Duncanville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Duncanville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

