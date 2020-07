Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access online portal bbq/grill courtyard fire pit hot tub package receiving

1303 is a community with a great residential environment, that is located on Main street in downtown Duncanville. We offer one and two bedroom apartments with unique layouts suited towards a variety of lifestyles. Whether you would like to relax by our sparkling swimming pool or watch your dog enjoy our pet park, 1303 Main is the place for you! With easy access to I-20 you are minutes away from shopping, dining, and downtown Dallas. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!