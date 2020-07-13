126 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with pool

Apartment List
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Duncanville
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
16 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$873
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
22 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
901 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
17 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Redbird
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
942 sqft
These beautiful apartment homes feature fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and courtyard views. Large walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Located close to I-20 and shops and restaurants. Fully equipped fitness center and sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 5 miles of Duncanville
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 81

1 of 81

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
21 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.

July 2020 Duncanville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duncanville Rent Report. Duncanville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duncanville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Duncanville rent trends were flat over the past month

Duncanville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Duncanville stand at $1,004 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,247 for a two-bedroom. Duncanville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Duncanville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Duncanville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Duncanville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Duncanville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Duncanville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,247 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Duncanville's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Duncanville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Duncanville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

