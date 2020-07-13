138 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with parking

We are the champions: Some people refer to Duncanville as the "city of champions" because the high school has won so many athletic championships, especially in basketball. But even if you're not a fan of cheering on the local teams, there are a lot of other things you can cheer about here, too.

The city of Dallas has a bit of a reputation for being flashy, glamorous -- and even pretentious! But, if you want to have easy access to the best that Dallas has to offer while still choosing a more laid-back place to live, Duncanville could be your perfect new home. Cool, unpretentious and generally affordable, this town is part of the "Best Southwest" collection of four suburbs in South Dallas County. Looking for stability? Compared to other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Duncanville is pretty well-established. That gives it a settled down-to-earth feeling, because people are settling down here instead of always moving on to the next bigger and better property.

