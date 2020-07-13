Apartment List
/
TX
/
duncanville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duncanville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
13 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
16 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$873
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
22 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
901 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Redbird
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
942 sqft
These beautiful apartment homes feature fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and courtyard views. Large walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Located close to I-20 and shops and restaurants. Fully equipped fitness center and sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 5 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Kimball
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
5 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
26 Units Available
Redbird
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
City Guide for Duncanville, TX

We are the champions: Some people refer to Duncanville as the "city of champions" because the high school has won so many athletic championships, especially in basketball. But even if you're not a fan of cheering on the local teams, there are a lot of other things you can cheer about here, too.

The city of Dallas has a bit of a reputation for being flashy, glamorous -- and even pretentious! But, if you want to have easy access to the best that Dallas has to offer while still choosing a more laid-back place to live, Duncanville could be your perfect new home. Cool, unpretentious and generally affordable, this town is part of the "Best Southwest" collection of four suburbs in South Dallas County. Looking for stability? Compared to other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Duncanville is pretty well-established. That gives it a settled down-to-earth feeling, because people are settling down here instead of always moving on to the next bigger and better property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duncanville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Duncanville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Duncanville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuncanville Apartments under $1,000Duncanville Apartments with Balcony
Duncanville Apartments with GarageDuncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuncanville Apartments with ParkingDuncanville Apartments with Pool
Duncanville Apartments with Washer-DryerDuncanville Cheap PlacesDuncanville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuncanville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District