Apartment List
/
TX
/
duncanville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with garage

Duncanville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Results within 1 mile of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 5 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1302 sqft
Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Mile Creek
5 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
14 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 10 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
3 Units Available
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,513
957 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in the Dallas downtown district and close to popular entertainment destinations like the Katy Trail and Victory Park, properties here boast vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community with gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Oak Lawn
44 Units Available
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,182
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1353 sqft
Medieval Times and Reverchon Park are both convenient to this property. Back home, residents enjoy granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and an EV charging station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Downtown Dallas
12 Units Available
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,732
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include resort-style luxury such as Euro spa showers. High-rise community in downtown Dallas between Main Street District, Victory Park. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, public transit and I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
48 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,300
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
28 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1357 sqft
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Oak Lawn
28 Units Available
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,083
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1164 sqft
Offering studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, this unit sits just east of Trammell Crow Park and North of I-356. Amenities include an on-site Cyber Lounge, outdoor kitchens, modern flooring and faux wood blinds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kidd Springs
5 Units Available
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
25 Units Available
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,279
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1311 sqft
Deluxe apartments have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Dallas Love Field Airport and minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail.
City Guide for Duncanville, TX

We are the champions: Some people refer to Duncanville as the "city of champions" because the high school has won so many athletic championships, especially in basketball. But even if you're not a fan of cheering on the local teams, there are a lot of other things you can cheer about here, too.

The city of Dallas has a bit of a reputation for being flashy, glamorous -- and even pretentious! But, if you want to have easy access to the best that Dallas has to offer while still choosing a more laid-back place to live, Duncanville could be your perfect new home. Cool, unpretentious and generally affordable, this town is part of the "Best Southwest" collection of four suburbs in South Dallas County. Looking for stability? Compared to other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Duncanville is pretty well-established. That gives it a settled down-to-earth feeling, because people are settling down here instead of always moving on to the next bigger and better property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duncanville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Duncanville, TX

Duncanville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuncanville Apartments under $1,000Duncanville Apartments with Balcony
Duncanville Apartments with GarageDuncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuncanville Apartments with ParkingDuncanville Apartments with Pool
Duncanville Apartments with Washer-DryerDuncanville Cheap PlacesDuncanville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuncanville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District