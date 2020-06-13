Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Redbird
24 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
10 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
13 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Results within 5 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
3 Units Available
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
944 sqft
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
14 Units Available
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
978 sqft
Standout community features include swimming pool, on-site maintenance and laundry facility. Residents live in units with balconies, ceiling fans and A/C. Located close to Westmoreland Dart Station, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Wolf Creek
26 Units Available
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Redbird
1 Unit Available
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
Redbird
25 Units Available
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1302 sqft
Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
City Guide for Duncanville, TX

We are the champions: Some people refer to Duncanville as the "city of champions" because the high school has won so many athletic championships, especially in basketball. But even if you're not a fan of cheering on the local teams, there are a lot of other things you can cheer about here, too.

The city of Dallas has a bit of a reputation for being flashy, glamorous -- and even pretentious! But, if you want to have easy access to the best that Dallas has to offer while still choosing a more laid-back place to live, Duncanville could be your perfect new home. Cool, unpretentious and generally affordable, this town is part of the "Best Southwest" collection of four suburbs in South Dallas County. Looking for stability? Compared to other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Duncanville is pretty well-established. That gives it a settled down-to-earth feeling, because people are settling down here instead of always moving on to the next bigger and better property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duncanville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Duncanville, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Duncanville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

