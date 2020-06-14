102 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with hardwood floors
We are the champions: Some people refer to Duncanville as the "city of champions" because the high school has won so many athletic championships, especially in basketball. But even if you're not a fan of cheering on the local teams, there are a lot of other things you can cheer about here, too.
The city of Dallas has a bit of a reputation for being flashy, glamorous -- and even pretentious! But, if you want to have easy access to the best that Dallas has to offer while still choosing a more laid-back place to live, Duncanville could be your perfect new home. Cool, unpretentious and generally affordable, this town is part of the "Best Southwest" collection of four suburbs in South Dallas County. Looking for stability? Compared to other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Duncanville is pretty well-established. That gives it a settled down-to-earth feeling, because people are settling down here instead of always moving on to the next bigger and better property.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Duncanville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.