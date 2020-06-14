Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Duncanville, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Duncanville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$711
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
10 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Results within 5 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
932 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1302 sqft
Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Five Mile Creek
5 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated March 12 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
The Oaks at Hampton is an affordable, master-planned community designed and developed specifically for independent seniors 55 and Better.
Results within 10 miles of Duncanville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1138 sqft
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas.
City Guide for Duncanville, TX

We are the champions: Some people refer to Duncanville as the "city of champions" because the high school has won so many athletic championships, especially in basketball. But even if you're not a fan of cheering on the local teams, there are a lot of other things you can cheer about here, too.

The city of Dallas has a bit of a reputation for being flashy, glamorous -- and even pretentious! But, if you want to have easy access to the best that Dallas has to offer while still choosing a more laid-back place to live, Duncanville could be your perfect new home. Cool, unpretentious and generally affordable, this town is part of the "Best Southwest" collection of four suburbs in South Dallas County. Looking for stability? Compared to other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Duncanville is pretty well-established. That gives it a settled down-to-earth feeling, because people are settling down here instead of always moving on to the next bigger and better property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duncanville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Duncanville, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Duncanville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

