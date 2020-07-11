Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:46 AM

8 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Results within 10 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
56 Units Available
Cedars
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$935
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
27 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1170 sqft
Outdoor biergarten and bocce ball court. Grassy double-gated dog park with towering trees, picnic table seating. Fitness room with free weights, kettlebells, medicine balls in addition to cardio and strength machines. Upscale homes with recycled glass countertops, plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
49 Units Available
Cedars
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,476
1366 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's a pool table, media room and gym to enjoy. I-30 and I-35 make commutes simple, and the concierge is always helpful.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$979
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1279 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
11 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1132 sqft
Introducing Magnolia off Sylvan apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Fort Worth Avenue in the acclaimed Kessler Park neighborhood west of downtown Dallas, Texas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
27 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
City Guide for DeSoto, TX

DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in DeSoto, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to DeSoto apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

DeSoto apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

