Apartment List
/
TX
/
desoto
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM

33 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
17 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
36 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Results within 10 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
937 sqft
Stylish apartments feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with modern features. Comes with 24-hour maintenance, as well as a swimming pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
899 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,267
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1179 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. It's the Bishop Arts Way. The vibe is modern vintage with an eclectic Texas twist.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
5 Units Available
Kidd Springs
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
42 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1056 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Both Coombs Creek and Bishops Arts District are nearby. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, concierge, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Kidd Springs
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1077 sqft
Offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, this comfortable community is located within walking distance of The Bishop Arts District. Amenities include plank flooring, designer finishes, spacious closets, Quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
56 Units Available
Cedars
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$935
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
L. O. Daniel
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
Upscale living in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. Thoughtfully designed floor plans and amenities like bike rentals, private garages and stainless steel appliances. Near I-30 and I-35E.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
27 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1170 sqft
Outdoor biergarten and bocce ball court. Grassy double-gated dog park with towering trees, picnic table seating. Fitness room with free weights, kettlebells, medicine balls in addition to cardio and strength machines. Upscale homes with recycled glass countertops, plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1302 sqft
Right across the Trinity River and easily accessible from I-30, this community is conveniently located. On-site concierge, gym and game room. Sit by the fireplace in these furnished units after a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
44 Units Available
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,210
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1218 sqft
Alta Trinity Green invites you to get in on the ground floor of something brand new. We offer stylish studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
17 Units Available
Fredrick Douglas
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,005
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
Luxury abounds with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Residents have full access of the clubhouse, coffee bar and pool. Property located close to I-30, Trammel Crow Park, Dallas Design District and Art District.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
23 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,135
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1136 sqft
Luxury community with outdoor skyline terrace and views of downtown, street level retail and fitness center. Apartments have high ceilings, wood-vinyl flooring and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
45 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,300
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1204 sqft
Stylish apartments with open designs and alluring color schemes. Enjoy use of the social room with kitchen, full-service conference room and body salon. Near Four Corners Brewing Company, House of Blues and other entertainment.

July 2020 DeSoto Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 DeSoto Rent Report. DeSoto rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DeSoto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 DeSoto Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 DeSoto Rent Report. DeSoto rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DeSoto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DeSoto rents increased significantly over the past month

DeSoto rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DeSoto stand at $994 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,235 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. DeSoto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DeSoto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    DeSoto rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in DeSoto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. DeSoto is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • DeSoto's median two-bedroom rent of $1,235 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While DeSoto's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in DeSoto than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in DeSoto.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeSoto Accessible ApartmentsDeSoto Apartments under $1,000DeSoto Apartments under $900
    DeSoto Apartments with BalconyDeSoto Apartments with GarageDeSoto Apartments with GymDeSoto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeSoto Apartments with Parking
    DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Apartments with Washer-DryerDeSoto Cheap PlacesDeSoto Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeSoto Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
    The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary