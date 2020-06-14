Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

42 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with garage

DeSoto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
14 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Mile Creek
5 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland Hills
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1268 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering
Results within 10 miles of DeSoto
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
48 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,300
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
28 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1357 sqft
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kidd Springs
5 Units Available
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
31 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$925
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
899 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
11 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1228 sqft
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Lake Cliff
37 Units Available
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,069
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1279 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
L. O. Daniel
17 Units Available
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1157 sqft
Upscale living in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. Thoughtfully designed floor plans and amenities like bike rentals, private garages and stainless steel appliances. Near I-30 and I-35E.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lake Cliff
4 Units Available
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,056
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1369 sqft
Community living with pet park, pool, game room. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance to variety of dining, shopping, entertainment. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Near Trinity River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cockrell Hill
11 Units Available
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Vistas at Pinnacle Park is located at 4599 W Davis St Dallas, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
City Guide for DeSoto, TX

DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in DeSoto, TX

DeSoto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

