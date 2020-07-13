Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

84 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeSoto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
5 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
16 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$873
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
22 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
901 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
13 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Kimball
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
35 Units Available
Redbird
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
26 Units Available
Redbird
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
City Guide for DeSoto, TX

DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in DeSoto, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeSoto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

