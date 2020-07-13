84 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with parking
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 59
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 2
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 81
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 67
1 of 10
1 of 24
DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.
Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeSoto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.