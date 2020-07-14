All apartments in DeSoto
Park at Wintergreen
Park at Wintergreen

320 East Wintergreen Rd · (571) 350-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Wintergreen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle needs in the highest quality possible. Our beautiful community is close to shopping malls, grocery stores, fine dining, and is located within the DeSoto Independent School District. Major freeways are nearby and provide easy access.

Come by today to meet our professional and courteous management team who are waiting to give you a tour of your new home and welcome you into Park at Wintergreen Apartment Community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: Application fees per adult applicant ($65)
Deposit: Deposit start at $200 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom) and up to one months rent deposits
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight and Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Wintergreen have any available units?
Park at Wintergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Wintergreen have?
Some of Park at Wintergreen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Wintergreen is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Park at Wintergreen pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Wintergreen is pet friendly.
Does Park at Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, Park at Wintergreen offers parking.
Does Park at Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Wintergreen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Wintergreen have a pool?
Yes, Park at Wintergreen has a pool.
Does Park at Wintergreen have accessible units?
No, Park at Wintergreen does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Wintergreen has units with dishwashers.
