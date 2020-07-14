Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry business center courtyard online portal package receiving

Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle needs in the highest quality possible. Our beautiful community is close to shopping malls, grocery stores, fine dining, and is located within the DeSoto Independent School District. Major freeways are nearby and provide easy access.



Come by today to meet our professional and courteous management team who are waiting to give you a tour of your new home and welcome you into Park at Wintergreen Apartment Community!