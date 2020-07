Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool garage parking alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room game room internet access internet cafe lobby pool table trash valet valet service

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas. You will find a wide selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment options all just minutes away. Outdoor enthusiasts will love our close proximity to Cedar Hill State Park and Joe Pool Lake. Our great location provides easy access to Dallas, Arlington, and Fort Worth Texas as well. Discover the exciting opportunities our city has to offer at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments.