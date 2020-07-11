Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mansfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
34 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Treepoint
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
80 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
John T. White
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away.
City Guide for Mansfield, TX

The funny thing is that the city originally assumed the name of "Mansfeild" after the two men who played a huge role in the town's development, R.S. Man and Julian Feild. However, so many people spelled that name incorrectly that eventually the city became known as Mansfield. It's just easier than constantly correcting folks.

As long as you can ignore the misspelling, you can have a ball in Mansfield, whether that be catching a show at Farr Best Theater, swimming at Hawaiian Falls or dining at Steven's Garden Grill. Mansfield is very much enveloped in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that's part of what makes the city shine. You get small-town charm with proximity to the big city. Mansfield isn't short on its own entertainment as well. For the folks who make their home in this Texas town, Mansfield satisfies in every way. If there is ever a day when it doesn't, there's plenty in the surrounding area. Mansfield's location, attractions and unique pace make it a worthy town to unpack your bags and chill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mansfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Mansfield, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mansfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Mansfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

