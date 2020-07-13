Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center green community hot tub online portal package receiving

DeSoto Apartment Homes offer studios, one, and two bedroom apartments in DeSoto, TX. DeSoto Town Center is a warm, intimate village that provides a welcoming community feel and abundant activity options for people with efficient lifestyles and community-involved residents in DeSoto. With the city, DeSoto Town Center creates centralized gathering spots and introduces urban convenience to DeSoto.Desoto Town Center Apartments includes a lounge courtyard with a fire pit, gas grill, and water features. Our pool area includes a sunbathing shelf, waterfall and an outdoor fireplace. The Cyber Cafe includes a break center with a complimentary coffee bar. We provide WIFI, computers, copier and HD televisions. We are located in the center of Desoto, with the City Library, Recreation Center, Fitness Center, Corner Theatre, City Hall, and Retail Buildings that offer a wide selection of shopping and dining.Apartments in DeSoto, TX 75115DeSoto, TX is a Dallas suburb, situated 17 miles south on Interstate 35E. Together with Cedar Hill, Lancaster and Duncanville, DeSoto forms an area referred to as the Best Southwest. The town motto is, "Live, Work and Play in DeSoto." DeSoto Apartments offer large kitchens with black appliance, espresso cabinets, large windows, and ceiling fans.The property is a comfortable 20-minute commute. Even closer is Cedar Hill State Park, encompassing the freshwater reservoir, Joe Pool Lake, just 8 miles and 15 minutes' drive east. This really is the best of both worlds. Shopping - With apartments in DeSoto, TX 75115, all the provisions necessary for daily life are on your doorstep. There is a Walmart Supercenter on Belt Line Road, a Kroger on the I-35 Service Road and several shopping malls in Dallas, Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill.DeSoto, TX 75115 is nestled between several major highways. Besides I-35, West Belt Line Road, State Highway 67, Interstate 20 runs east-west.