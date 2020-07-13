All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

DeSoto Town Center

207 E. Pleasant Run Road · (972) 829-0704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 3328 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3115 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,455

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 3318 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from DeSoto Town Center.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
green community
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
DeSoto Apartment Homes offer studios, one, and two bedroom apartments in DeSoto, TX. DeSoto Town Center is a warm, intimate village that provides a welcoming community feel and abundant activity options for people with efficient lifestyles and community-involved residents in DeSoto. With the city, DeSoto Town Center creates centralized gathering spots and introduces urban convenience to DeSoto.Desoto Town Center Apartments includes a lounge courtyard with a fire pit, gas grill, and water features. Our pool area includes a sunbathing shelf, waterfall and an outdoor fireplace. The Cyber Cafe includes a break center with a complimentary coffee bar. We provide WIFI, computers, copier and HD televisions. We are located in the center of Desoto, with the City Library, Recreation Center, Fitness Center, Corner Theatre, City Hall, and Retail Buildings that offer a wide selection of shopping and dining.Apartments in DeSoto, TX 75115DeSoto, TX is a Dallas suburb, situated 17 miles south on Interstate 35E. Together with Cedar Hill, Lancaster and Duncanville, DeSoto forms an area referred to as the Best Southwest. The town motto is, "Live, Work and Play in DeSoto." DeSoto Apartments offer large kitchens with black appliance, espresso cabinets, large windows, and ceiling fans.The property is a comfortable 20-minute commute. Even closer is Cedar Hill State Park, encompassing the freshwater reservoir, Joe Pool Lake, just 8 miles and 15 minutes' drive east. This really is the best of both worlds. Shopping - With apartments in DeSoto, TX 75115, all the provisions necessary for daily life are on your doorstep. There is a Walmart Supercenter on Belt Line Road, a Kroger on the I-35 Service Road and several shopping malls in Dallas, Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill.DeSoto, TX 75115 is nestled between several major highways. Besides I-35, West Belt Line Road, State Highway 67, Interstate 20 runs east-west.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 for married couple
Deposit: $150-250
Move-in Fees: $50 (admin fee)
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: weight limit: 50 lbs; aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: parking garage; covered parking; reserved parking: $30/month; detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: storage unit: $30-45/month; detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does DeSoto Town Center have any available units?
DeSoto Town Center has 7 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does DeSoto Town Center have?
Some of DeSoto Town Center's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is DeSoto Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
DeSoto Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is DeSoto Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, DeSoto Town Center is pet friendly.
Does DeSoto Town Center offer parking?
Yes, DeSoto Town Center offers parking.
Does DeSoto Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, DeSoto Town Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does DeSoto Town Center have a pool?
Yes, DeSoto Town Center has a pool.
Does DeSoto Town Center have accessible units?
Yes, DeSoto Town Center has accessible units.
Does DeSoto Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, DeSoto Town Center has units with dishwashers.
