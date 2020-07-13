All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like Mount Vernon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
Mount Vernon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Mount Vernon

1020 Scotland Dr · (701) 347-2407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3607 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1410 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mount Vernon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
internet access
pool table
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care. For recreation, enjoy a walk around the 23-acre quaint community and relax in the shade beside the pond. Enjoy working out, playing or just relaxing in the state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, and recreation room. We're far enough away...yet so close to everything, and just 15 minutes away from downtown Dallas. Visit us for a tour of our fabulous community today and see why Mount Vernon is the right place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $1.60/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mount Vernon have any available units?
Mount Vernon has 3 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does Mount Vernon have?
Some of Mount Vernon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mount Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
Mount Vernon is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Mount Vernon pet-friendly?
Yes, Mount Vernon is pet friendly.
Does Mount Vernon offer parking?
Yes, Mount Vernon offers parking.
Does Mount Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mount Vernon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mount Vernon have a pool?
Yes, Mount Vernon has a pool.
Does Mount Vernon have accessible units?
No, Mount Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does Mount Vernon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mount Vernon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mount Vernon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with ParkingDeSoto Apartments with Pool
DeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity