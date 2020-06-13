28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
7 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Redbird
1 Unit Available
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
Wolf Creek
14 Units Available
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1130 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Five Mile Creek
6 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Highland Hills
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1268 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Highland Hills
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$820
883 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
11 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
Redbird
25 Units Available
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Results within 10 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lake Cliff
21 Units Available
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1302 sqft
Right across the Trinity River and easily accessible from I-30, this community is conveniently located. On-site concierge, gym and game room. Sit by the fireplace in these furnished units after a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cockrell Hill
11 Units Available
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1144 sqft
Vistas at Pinnacle Park is located at 4599 W Davis St Dallas, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1696 sqft
Alta Trinity Green invites you to get in on the ground floor of something brand new. We offer stylish studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1100 sqft
Discover your new home at Signature at Trinity River! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, TX, Signature at Trinity River offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cedar Crest
3 Units Available
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
950 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
27 Units Available
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1357 sqft
Modern apartments in a close-knit neighborhood with easy access to downtown, I-30, I-35, Bishop Arts District and Trinity Grove restaurants. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
198 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Cedar Crest
7 Units Available
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
967 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Volara, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all... lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1225 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans, covered entry and double stainless steel sinks. Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and pool. Minutes from Dallas Zoo, Dallas Fair Park and DFW.

June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 DeSoto Rent Report. DeSoto rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DeSoto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DeSoto rents increased moderately over the past month

DeSoto rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DeSoto stand at $990 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,230 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. DeSoto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DeSoto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    DeSoto rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in DeSoto, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. DeSoto is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • DeSoto's median two-bedroom rent of $1,230 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in DeSoto.
    • While DeSoto's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in DeSoto than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in DeSoto.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

