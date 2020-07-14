The Hangar

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per apartment
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent; -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $13/month; Pest Control: $5/month; Smart Home (lock and thermostat): $25/month