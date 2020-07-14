All apartments in Cedar Hill
The Hangar
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Hangar

201 S Clark Rd · (972) 895-8915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-I-070 · Avail. Sep 15

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-I-057 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1-I-112 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hangar.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
playground
Discover comfort and enjoyment in the spacious apartment home that suits your lifestyle. Delight in the latest finishes like designer color schemes, wood-style flooring, and brilliant kitchen backsplashes. High ceilings and conveniences like spacious closets and pantries enhance your everyday experience. Enjoy clear skies at The Hangar.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per apartment
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent; -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $13/month; Pest Control: $5/month; Smart Home (lock and thermostat): $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hangar have any available units?
The Hangar has 3 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hangar have?
Some of The Hangar's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hangar currently offering any rent specials?
The Hangar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hangar pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hangar is pet friendly.
Does The Hangar offer parking?
Yes, The Hangar offers parking.
Does The Hangar have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hangar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hangar have a pool?
Yes, The Hangar has a pool.
Does The Hangar have accessible units?
No, The Hangar does not have accessible units.
Does The Hangar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hangar has units with dishwashers.
