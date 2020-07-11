79 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with move-in specials
Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you’re looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the “Metroplex” just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike. Here are a few tips, tr...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arlington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Arlington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.