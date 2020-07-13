All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Wilson Crossing

Open Now until 5:30pm
301 N Joe Wilson Rd · (833) 334-7671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0817 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilson Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy apartment living in Cedar Hill at Wilson Crossing Apartments. Whether you are single, newlyweds, starting a family or in your retirement years, we are confident that we have the ideal living environment for you. Our community was planned with individual lifestyles in mind and our residents experience a sense of pride in calling Wilson Crossing their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 (1 bedroom), $275 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wilson Crossing have any available units?
Wilson Crossing has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilson Crossing have?
Some of Wilson Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilson Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Wilson Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilson Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilson Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Wilson Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Wilson Crossing offers parking.
Does Wilson Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilson Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilson Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Wilson Crossing has a pool.
Does Wilson Crossing have accessible units?
No, Wilson Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Wilson Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilson Crossing has units with dishwashers.

