Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Robson Ranch - Active Adult Community - Nicely furnished rental property with lots of room for entertaining. You want to check this house out for long or short term rental possibilities. It has the elbow room small homes in the community don't have. What a way to try out the Active Adult Community of Robson Ranch. Tenant to pay all Utilities-Water-Trash-Cable-Internet. Lawn Care Company will be set up by Landlord and paid by Tenant. Landlord to pay HOA fees

Grande Cable-Internet information will be provided upon lease signing.