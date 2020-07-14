All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Trinity Pines Apartments

3815 Stuart Road · (940) 353-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX 76209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 709-11A · Avail. Aug 1

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

Unit 3815-47 · Avail. Aug 14

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trinity Pines Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.

At Trinity Pines, you'll enjoy features and amenities including completely updated exteriors designed to make life just a little more care-free! Trinity Pines is nestled within a quiet neighborhood location with trees and open green spaces, ideal for families and pets!

Contact us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application $50
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $300
Additional: Renters insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum per unit.
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 35 lbs. or less. Breed Restrictions Apply. Check with Office for additional details.
Parking Details: Other. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trinity Pines Apartments have any available units?
Trinity Pines Apartments has 2 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Trinity Pines Apartments have?
Some of Trinity Pines Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trinity Pines Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trinity Pines Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trinity Pines Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trinity Pines Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trinity Pines Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trinity Pines Apartments offers parking.
Does Trinity Pines Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trinity Pines Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trinity Pines Apartments have a pool?
No, Trinity Pines Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Trinity Pines Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Trinity Pines Apartments has accessible units.
Does Trinity Pines Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trinity Pines Apartments has units with dishwashers.
