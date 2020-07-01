921 W Oak Street

Amenities

You can walk to UNT, great shopping, great restaurants. 3 bedroom 2 bath historic house with wood floors, formal dining room, built in bookcase and a nice yard. The windows are scheduled to be replaced as soon as a compromise with the historical society can be agreed upon. One car garage and a nice yard partially fenced. This house has natural gas, electric, and city water with sewer. A tankless water heater saves you money because water is heated on demand. Located on a beautiful street with many historic homes. All information is reliable but not guaranteed. Agent or prospect should confirm details especially school attendance zones.