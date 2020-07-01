All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 921 W Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
921 W Oak Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

921 W Oak Street

921 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

921 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can walk to UNT, great shopping, great restaurants. 3 bedroom 2 bath historic house with wood floors, formal dining room, built in bookcase and a nice yard. The windows are scheduled to be replaced as soon as a compromise with the historical society can be agreed upon. One car garage and a nice yard partially fenced. This house has natural gas, electric, and city water with sewer. A tankless water heater saves you money because water is heated on demand. Located on a beautiful street with many historic homes. All information is reliable but not guaranteed. Agent or prospect should confirm details especially school attendance zones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 W Oak Street have any available units?
921 W Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 W Oak Street have?
Some of 921 W Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 W Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
921 W Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 W Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 921 W Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 921 W Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 921 W Oak Street offers parking.
Does 921 W Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 W Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 W Oak Street have a pool?
No, 921 W Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 921 W Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 921 W Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 921 W Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 W Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas