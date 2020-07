Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

RARE FIND! Adorable 4 bedroom home in Audra Meadows. Many updates throughout including new carpet, laminate flooring, and new countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Desirable location with close proximity to shopping, dining and highways for an easy commute. This one is a MUST SEE! Rent price is based off of 12 month lease, other terms may be negotiable. Landlord will provide yard care and quarterly pest control.