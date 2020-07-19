Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park internet access

Discover the best apartments in Denton, Texas at with our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are a pet-friendly community where you can find the perfect space that fits your lifestyle and conveniently located within easy reach of The University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University, along with great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as easy access to I-35. Come experience the finest apartments in Denton, Texas and contact Woodhill Apartments today for your personal tour!



