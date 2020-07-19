All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

Woodhill

1408 Teasley · (817) 241-2712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 Teasley, Denton, TX 76205

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2924 · Avail. Aug 21

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 3526 · Avail. Aug 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Aug 3

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3424 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 2524 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodhill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
Discover the best apartments in Denton, Texas at with our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are a pet-friendly community where you can find the perfect space that fits your lifestyle and conveniently located within easy reach of The University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University, along with great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as easy access to I-35. Come experience the finest apartments in Denton, Texas and contact Woodhill Apartments today for your personal tour!

Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18 years old due at time of application
Deposit: $100-150 per home (additional deposit may be required depending on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Any hybrid or mixed breed with any of the following: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, German Shepherd, Malamute, Rottweiler, Doberman, Dalmatian, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario. This list is not all inclusive of all breeds and Management has final approval. Max weight 60 lb
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Reserved Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Luxer Package Locker: $25 registration

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodhill have any available units?
Woodhill has 20 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodhill have?
Some of Woodhill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodhill currently offering any rent specials?
Woodhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodhill pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodhill is pet friendly.
Does Woodhill offer parking?
Yes, Woodhill offers parking.
Does Woodhill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodhill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodhill have a pool?
Yes, Woodhill has a pool.
Does Woodhill have accessible units?
No, Woodhill does not have accessible units.
Does Woodhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodhill has units with dishwashers.

