Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18 years old due at time of application
Deposit: $100-150 per home (additional deposit may be required depending on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Any hybrid or mixed breed with any of the following: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, German Shepherd, Malamute, Rottweiler, Doberman, Dalmatian, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario. This list is not all inclusive of all breeds and Management has final approval. Max weight 60 lb
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Reserved Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Luxer Package Locker: $25 registration