815 Haynes Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LEASE UNTIL DEC 15, 2020 ONLY...NO PETS .....READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !PACK YOUR BAGS THAT IS ALL YOU WILL NEED! MOVE RIGHT IN.... THE LIGHTS HAVE BEEN LEFT ON FOR YOU! ALL INTERESTED PARTIES OR AGENTS MUST CALL 940-453-5159 TO VIEW. FULLY TASTEFULLY FURNISHED NOSTALGIC FAMILY OWNED BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF UNT DISTRICT DESIGNED FOR 1 PERSON. NO EXCEPTIONS IN DATES.. WALKING DISTANCE TO UNT, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING ETC. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE ITS GONE. MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST!