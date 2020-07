Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal

Come and visit Fountains of Denton Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas! This unique, gated community offers you the privacy, luxury, and comfort of upscale amenities. This community of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes is near the Denton Square, 2 miles from Texas Woman's University and 3 miles from University of North Texas. Convenienty located near Loop 288, US 377 and I-35E, you are just minutes away from dining, entertainment and shopping right at your fingertips. Living at Fountains of Denton, you can easily get to where you need to go.



These apartments for rent in Denton, Texas are available in five great floor plans: one bedroom, two bedroom or three bedroom. Each option gives you plenty of functional space, whether you require additional room to store items or to entertain guests. It's also a space for all season, whether you need to cozy up by the fireplace during winter or enjoy the warm summer weather outdoors on your balcony or patio.



Unwind and have fun using