Classic one story brick, block and wood home built in 2016, move in ready, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, landscaped yard, wood fence in the back yard, separate dining and living areas, electric air conditioning and heating, tile flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, garden tub and enclosed shower in the master, two closets in the master, decorative lighting, microwave, oven, disposer, dishwasher and refrigerator, patio, thank you. Same day approval available.