Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One-Of-A-Kind house with two units: main house and a guest apt. Main house has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Attached guest apartment unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and kitchen. 12x12 covered porch, 2 extra uncovered parking pads, potting shed or workshop approximately 15x12 has electricity and AC. Perfect for multi-generational living. Refrigerators, washer and dryer provided. Pets welcome upon approval and some restrictions may apply.