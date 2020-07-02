712 Pace Drive

Amenities
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOUR FAMILY convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen with oven-range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer! Entire home is laminate flooring for easy upkeep. Detached 2 car garage, huge fenced back yard for the kids to play! Have pets approved prior to showing to save time, no aggressive breeds! All applicants ages 18+ must complete application and pay $50 fee each; 3x monthly rent in income required, good credit, no background issues. Landlord may want to meet applicants prior to applying. Lawncare included in monthly rent!