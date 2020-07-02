All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
712 Pace Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:38 AM

712 Pace Drive

712 Pace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Pace Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOUR FAMILY convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen with oven-range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer! Entire home is laminate flooring for easy upkeep. Detached 2 car garage, huge fenced back yard for the kids to play! Have pets approved prior to showing to save time, no aggressive breeds! All applicants ages 18+ must complete application and pay $50 fee each; 3x monthly rent in income required, good credit, no background issues. Landlord may want to meet applicants prior to applying. Lawncare included in monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Pace Drive have any available units?
712 Pace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Pace Drive have?
Some of 712 Pace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Pace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Pace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Pace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Pace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 712 Pace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 Pace Drive offers parking.
Does 712 Pace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Pace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Pace Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Pace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Pace Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Pace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Pace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Pace Drive has units with dishwashers.

