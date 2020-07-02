712 Pace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOUR FAMILY convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen with oven-range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer! Entire home is laminate flooring for easy upkeep. Detached 2 car garage, huge fenced back yard for the kids to play! Have pets approved prior to showing to save time, no aggressive breeds! All applicants ages 18+ must complete application and pay $50 fee each; 3x monthly rent in income required, good credit, no background issues. Landlord may want to meet applicants prior to applying. Lawncare included in monthly rent!