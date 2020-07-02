All apartments in Denton
630 W Collins Street
630 W Collins Street

630 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

630 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location near UNT and TWU. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. End unit w extra grass space. Community pool and close to farmers market, shops and restaurants. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 W Collins Street have any available units?
630 W Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 W Collins Street have?
Some of 630 W Collins Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 W Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 W Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 W Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 W Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 630 W Collins Street offer parking?
No, 630 W Collins Street does not offer parking.
Does 630 W Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 W Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 W Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 630 W Collins Street has a pool.
Does 630 W Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 630 W Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 W Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 W Collins Street has units with dishwashers.

