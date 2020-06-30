617 Gardenview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR LEASE: Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 car carport with garage door and a large fenced yard. Entry, bathrooms and kitchen have tile floors. This duplex boast 2 inch faux wood blinds, fresh paint and new carpet. Ready to move in. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Easy access to I35 and Loop 288. Close to Texas Womens University and University of North Texas. Agent-Owner.

TAR applications, Application Process and Leasing Qualifications, Information About Brokerage Services accompanied by $50 app fee per person 18 & over, security deposit & copies of ID to Cynthia Wright at Keller Williams. We process all paperwork. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Pets are case by case and must be approved.