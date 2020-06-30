All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

617 Gardenview Circle

617 Gardenview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

617 Gardenview Circle, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR LEASE: Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 car carport with garage door and a large fenced yard. Entry, bathrooms and kitchen have tile floors. This duplex boast 2 inch faux wood blinds, fresh paint and new carpet. Ready to move in. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Easy access to I35 and Loop 288. Close to Texas Womens University and University of North Texas. Agent-Owner.
TAR applications, Application Process and Leasing Qualifications, Information About Brokerage Services accompanied by $50 app fee per person 18 & over, security deposit & copies of ID to Cynthia Wright at Keller Williams. We process all paperwork. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Pets are case by case and must be approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Gardenview Circle have any available units?
617 Gardenview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Gardenview Circle have?
Some of 617 Gardenview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Gardenview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
617 Gardenview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Gardenview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Gardenview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 617 Gardenview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 617 Gardenview Circle offers parking.
Does 617 Gardenview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Gardenview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Gardenview Circle have a pool?
No, 617 Gardenview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 617 Gardenview Circle have accessible units?
No, 617 Gardenview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Gardenview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Gardenview Circle has units with dishwashers.

