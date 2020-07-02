All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 606 W Collins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
606 W Collins St
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

606 W Collins St

606 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

606 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse walking distance to UNT - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath town house. It is within walking distance to UNT. There are all major appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. All lawn care is taken care of by the homeowner's association. This has a new interior A/C unit, additional insulation added and has energy saver blinds. You have access to an on site pool. There is ceramic tile downstairs and in the kitchen and bathrooms and all other areas are carpeted. It is ready to show now. Please contact me if you have any other questions or would like to set up a time to see it.
Tags

(RLNE5307608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 W Collins St have any available units?
606 W Collins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 W Collins St have?
Some of 606 W Collins St's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 W Collins St currently offering any rent specials?
606 W Collins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 W Collins St pet-friendly?
No, 606 W Collins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 606 W Collins St offer parking?
No, 606 W Collins St does not offer parking.
Does 606 W Collins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 W Collins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 W Collins St have a pool?
Yes, 606 W Collins St has a pool.
Does 606 W Collins St have accessible units?
No, 606 W Collins St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 W Collins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 W Collins St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas