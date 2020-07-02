606 W Collins St

Amenities

in unit laundry pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse walking distance to UNT - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath town house. It is within walking distance to UNT. There are all major appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. All lawn care is taken care of by the homeowner's association. This has a new interior A/C unit, additional insulation added and has energy saver blinds. You have access to an on site pool. There is ceramic tile downstairs and in the kitchen and bathrooms and all other areas are carpeted. It is ready to show now. Please contact me if you have any other questions or would like to set up a time to see it.

Tags



(RLNE5307608)