4813 Wasatch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***Beautiful Corner Lot*** 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage showcasing stunning brick and stone exterior accents. Inside features and open floor plan with laminate wood floors and cozy fireplace in the living room and flows into the kitchen with lovely granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliance, walk-in pantry! The large master with French doors and bay window overlook the large grass backyard with covered patio. Master bath also with French doors has a separate shower and tub, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Easy access to I35E, shopping, restaurants, schools!

Schedule a tour today! LA Cell 940-205-6958