All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4813 Wasatch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4813 Wasatch Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

4813 Wasatch Drive

4813 Wasatch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4813 Wasatch Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Beautiful Corner Lot*** 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage showcasing stunning brick and stone exterior accents. Inside features and open floor plan with laminate wood floors and cozy fireplace in the living room and flows into the kitchen with lovely granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliance, walk-in pantry! The large master with French doors and bay window overlook the large grass backyard with covered patio. Master bath also with French doors has a separate shower and tub, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Easy access to I35E, shopping, restaurants, schools!
Schedule a tour today! LA Cell 940-205-6958

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Wasatch Drive have any available units?
4813 Wasatch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Wasatch Drive have?
Some of 4813 Wasatch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Wasatch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Wasatch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Wasatch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Wasatch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4813 Wasatch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Wasatch Drive offers parking.
Does 4813 Wasatch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Wasatch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Wasatch Drive have a pool?
No, 4813 Wasatch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Wasatch Drive have accessible units?
No, 4813 Wasatch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Wasatch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 Wasatch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas