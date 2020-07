Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great two story home. Open floor plan and spacious Rooms. Kitchen opens up into living room. Large Upstairs living room. This home boasts 3 full baths with powder bath downstairs and 5 full bedrooms. Master bath has a Garden tub with separate shower. Walk in closet off of master bath. Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac. recent update includes new paint, new flooring available Sept 1st 2019