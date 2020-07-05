429 Gardenview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3-2-1 Duplex on corner lot in Denton. Pretty laminate flooring throughout - great for those with allergies. Entry opens to a spacious living area with a nice built-in china hutch to display dishes, trinkets and mementos. Separate dining area opens to the kitchen with ample storage, extra counterspace and electric appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer! Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private bath. Second bedroom offers built-in shelving for maximum storage. Third bedroom has private access to the nice-sized backyard. Property located close to schools and shopping with easy access to Denton Square.