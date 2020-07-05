All apartments in Denton
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:46 AM

429 Gardenview Street

429 Gardenview Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 Gardenview Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
3-2-1 Duplex on corner lot in Denton. Pretty laminate flooring throughout - great for those with allergies. Entry opens to a spacious living area with a nice built-in china hutch to display dishes, trinkets and mementos. Separate dining area opens to the kitchen with ample storage, extra counterspace and electric appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer! Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private bath. Second bedroom offers built-in shelving for maximum storage. Third bedroom has private access to the nice-sized backyard. Property located close to schools and shopping with easy access to Denton Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

