All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 412 Wilson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
412 Wilson Way
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:55 AM

412 Wilson Way

412 Wilson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

412 Wilson Way, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
You could be the first to live in this great Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home! 1909 SQFT home with a Large Island in the Kitchen that overlooks the dining and family areas. This property has a covered front porch and back patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Wilson Way have any available units?
412 Wilson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Wilson Way have?
Some of 412 Wilson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Wilson Way currently offering any rent specials?
412 Wilson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Wilson Way pet-friendly?
No, 412 Wilson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 412 Wilson Way offer parking?
Yes, 412 Wilson Way offers parking.
Does 412 Wilson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Wilson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Wilson Way have a pool?
No, 412 Wilson Way does not have a pool.
Does 412 Wilson Way have accessible units?
No, 412 Wilson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Wilson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Wilson Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas