You could be the first to live in this great Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home! 1909 SQFT home with a Large Island in the Kitchen that overlooks the dining and family areas. This property has a covered front porch and back patio!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Wilson Way have any available units?
412 Wilson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Wilson Way have?
Some of 412 Wilson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Wilson Way currently offering any rent specials?
412 Wilson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.