Great home and a great location! Very well maintained home features new granite counters, open concept, split bedrooms, spacious master suite and large corner lot with oversized backyard. Covered front and back porches. The Vintage neighborhood offers a community pool and park within walking distance. Convenient location is close to I35, 377 and UNT. Home includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. New roof in July 2017.