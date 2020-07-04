3808 Juniperio Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2017 new 4 bedroom & 3 bath home located near I-35, shopping and restaurants, and situated on an over-sized home-site that has partial stone and an over-sized rear covered patio! Master Bedroom & Secondary Bedroom downstairs along with a Study w-French doors. Open kitchen w-island has 42in maple cabinets, 3cm granite countertops, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. The Breakfast Room has a cozy box bay window, and the large family room leads out to the rear covered patio. dual master vanities and walk in closets. Upstairs will feature two large bedrooms, a full bath, and a huge gameroom. Community pool and playground!