Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3808 Juniperio Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

3808 Juniperio Street

3808 Juniperio Street · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Juniperio Street, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2017 new 4 bedroom & 3 bath home located near I-35, shopping and restaurants, and situated on an over-sized home-site that has partial stone and an over-sized rear covered patio! Master Bedroom & Secondary Bedroom downstairs along with a Study w-French doors. Open kitchen w-island has 42in maple cabinets, 3cm granite countertops, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. The Breakfast Room has a cozy box bay window, and the large family room leads out to the rear covered patio. dual master vanities and walk in closets. Upstairs will feature two large bedrooms, a full bath, and a huge gameroom. Community pool and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Juniperio Street have any available units?
3808 Juniperio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Juniperio Street have?
Some of 3808 Juniperio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Juniperio Street currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Juniperio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Juniperio Street pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Juniperio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3808 Juniperio Street offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Juniperio Street offers parking.
Does 3808 Juniperio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Juniperio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Juniperio Street have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Juniperio Street has a pool.
Does 3808 Juniperio Street have accessible units?
No, 3808 Juniperio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Juniperio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Juniperio Street has units with dishwashers.

