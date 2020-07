Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,533 square feet of living space! This home is located near the intersection of Loop 288 and McKinney St in Denton! Zoned for the highly desired Lee Elementary and Strickland Middle schools! Split floor plan! Gorgeous laminate hardwoods throughout the living room, kitchen, dining and traffic areas! Large open living room! Updated bathroom vanities and light fixtures! This one is a must see!