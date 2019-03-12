All apartments in Denton
3310 Andalusian Drive
3310 Andalusian Drive

3310 Andalusian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Andalusian Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Monthly rent DISCOUNT for 2 year lease. HOA dues are included in the monthly rent. Hard Wood laminate floors thru out living, dining, and hallway, corner wood burning fireplace, open floor plan, desirable Wheeler Ridge community with Community Pool and clubhouse. Sought after schools going to Guyer High School. Ceramic Tile entry, kitchen and both bathrooms. Huge kitchen with abundance of cabinets, huge pantry, large master with walk-in closet, master bath with separate shower, garden tub, double sinks, Nice sized secondary bedrooms, Crown molding and a good sized fenced backyard with oversized open concrete patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Andalusian Drive have any available units?
3310 Andalusian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Andalusian Drive have?
Some of 3310 Andalusian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Andalusian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Andalusian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Andalusian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Andalusian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3310 Andalusian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Andalusian Drive offers parking.
Does 3310 Andalusian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Andalusian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Andalusian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3310 Andalusian Drive has a pool.
Does 3310 Andalusian Drive have accessible units?
No, 3310 Andalusian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Andalusian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Andalusian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

