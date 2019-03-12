3310 Andalusian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Monthly rent DISCOUNT for 2 year lease. HOA dues are included in the monthly rent. Hard Wood laminate floors thru out living, dining, and hallway, corner wood burning fireplace, open floor plan, desirable Wheeler Ridge community with Community Pool and clubhouse. Sought after schools going to Guyer High School. Ceramic Tile entry, kitchen and both bathrooms. Huge kitchen with abundance of cabinets, huge pantry, large master with walk-in closet, master bath with separate shower, garden tub, double sinks, Nice sized secondary bedrooms, Crown molding and a good sized fenced backyard with oversized open concrete patio.