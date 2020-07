Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE !! One story split plan has no popcorn!! Two living areas w-nice gas start fireplace in between. The kitchen has a SS gas range, built in microwave & plenty of counter & cab space. Master in the back of the home boasts nice walk in, sep tub, shower & separate sinks. 2 Lrg secondaries in the front are split by their own bathroom. Large backyard has an abundance of space to entertain. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.