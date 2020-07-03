All apartments in Denton
3012 Ocean Drive

Location

3012 Ocean Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2 story home with open floorplan in the beautiful subdivision of Teasley Harbor. This home boasts large bedrooms with walk-in closets and high ceilings upstairs with a Large Gameroom and additional Bonus room that leads to a beautiful covered balcony. Downstairs you have 2 living areas, one open with a Stone Gas fireplace, an open Kitchen and Breakfast area. A Dining room perfect for your family gatherings. Backyard is fenced in with lots of room for entertaining and kids to play. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. The Owner of the property will be the Landlord on this property. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Ocean Drive have any available units?
3012 Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3012 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.

