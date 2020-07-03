3012 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Large 2 story home with open floorplan in the beautiful subdivision of Teasley Harbor. This home boasts large bedrooms with walk-in closets and high ceilings upstairs with a Large Gameroom and additional Bonus room that leads to a beautiful covered balcony. Downstairs you have 2 living areas, one open with a Stone Gas fireplace, an open Kitchen and Breakfast area. A Dining room perfect for your family gatherings. Backyard is fenced in with lots of room for entertaining and kids to play. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. The Owner of the property will be the Landlord on this property. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay with the property.