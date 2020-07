Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Delightful one story with 3 bedrooms and two baths ready for you! Fantastic location with easy access to schools and shopping. Breakfast area just off kitchen opens to the Living area that features tile floors. Attached 2 car garage & separate utility room. Easy Access to Loop 288, 380, I35E and I35W. Large yard. Pets case by case.